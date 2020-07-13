Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): In the Thoothukudi custodial death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday sought 5-day custody of the five police personnel arrested in the case.

CBI officials filed the petition in Madurai District Court today. All five accused will be produced before the court tomorrow.

Last month, a father-son duo P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths.

Five policemen have been arrested in the case and have been transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Thoothukudi. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

The father-son duo was arrested were taken into custody on June 19 and were lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop open during a curfew imposed during COVID-19 lockdown.

The CBI was handed over the case on July 7. The Centre had earlier accepted the Tamil Nadu government's request to transfer the case to the probe agency.

The case was previously registered at the Kovilpatti East Police Station in Thoothukudi district. (ANI)

