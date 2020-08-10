Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): BJP has said that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should question Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and suggested that their narco tests should be conducted.

BJP official spokesperson Nikhil Anand alleged that the proof and evidence related to the case are being destroyed and tampered with.

"An absurd article was written in Saamna by Shiv Sena in which Rajput's fans, his family, Bihar Police and Bihar Government were insulted. It is clear that Shiv Sena leaders are afraid of CBI investigation and they are nervous about it. CBI should question Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. Their narco-analysis test should be conducted," Anand said.

"Top leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are under question. Why only Aaditya should give clarification? Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should also break their silence. It is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government is indulging in dirty politics. The proof is being destroyed and evidence is being tampered with. CBI should take cognizance all of this," he said.

On Sunday, Raut alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against the Maharashtra government and said the Mumbai Police was trying its best to bring out the truth in the case.

Earlier, Maharashtra Police in an affidavit in the Supreme Court said that an investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case would have lead to a "chaotic situation".

As the Bihar Police did not have jurisdiction to investigate into the FIR or examine witnesses, the question of co-operation by the Mumbai Police into the simultaneous inquiry by the Bihar Police did not arise, the Maharashtra Police told the top court in its affidavit.

An FIR had been registered against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father.

The CBI has registered a case against 6 accused including Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death.

The investigating agency has collected documents related to the actor's death from Bihar Police.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

