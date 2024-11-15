New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes, following a recommendation by the Government of Assam.

Since taking charge, CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 92 locations in five states. These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones,18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops.

During the investigation, the CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

In one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the CBI apprehended the primary accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR.

He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. The accused was subsequently presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI Cases), which has granted CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation.

CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

