South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took the suspended Trinamool Congress strongman and Sandeshkhali accused Sheikh Shahjahan to Joka ESI Hospital for his medical examination after getting his handover from the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Sheikh Shahjahan, accused of extortion, land grabs, and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, was handed over to the CBI on Wednesday, following the Calcutta High Court's directive.

Issuing a contempt notice to the West Bengal CID, the Calcutta High Court observed on Wednesday that an investigation into the attack on ED officials should be handed over to the CBI and the custody of accused Sheikh Shahjahan be done today.

The CBI team arrived at Bhabani Bhaban Police Headquarters in Kolkata to take custody of Sheikh Shahjahan earlier in the day.

Calcutta High Court also observed that state police have played hide and seek in the matter.

The Bengal government earlier refused to hand over custody of Shahjahan to the CBI despite a Calcutta High Court order Tuesday to the police's criminal investigation department, or CID.

The state government on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging a Calcutta High Court order that directed a CBI probe into the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5 this year.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the women victims of sexual assault in Sandeshkhali village, West Bengal, on Wednesday.

The sources said, "They put forward their ordeal and the Prime Minister heard them patiently like a father figure. The victims were very emotional with the fact that the PM understood their pain".

Calling the women of Sandeshkhali, his parivar (family), PM Modi on Wednesday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of shielding the accused in the Sandeshkhali case and said that it is a "matter of shame."

"Under TMC's rule, the women of this land have been tortured. Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali will put anyone to shame but the TMC government does not care about your issues. TMC government is hell-bent on saving the perpetrator. Their acts were first condemned by the High Court and then the Supreme Court as well. TMC leaders have committed atrocities on the women of the state. Leaders of TMC are torturing the women from poor, Dalit, and Adivasis groups. TMC government trusts its leaders more than it trusts the women of Bengal. TMC has full confidence in their leader but not in the women of West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

After weeks of no action, on February 29, Sheikh was arrested by West Bengal police, after which West Bengal's Basirhat Court remanded him to 10-day police custody. (ANI)

