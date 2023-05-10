Chamoli(Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): Central Building Research Institute( CBRI) team checked the houses at Marwari, Singhdhar and Gandhinagar in Uttarakhand'd Joshimath where its residents reported fresh cracks, said Joshimath's SDM Kumkum Joshi on Wednesday.

He said that after inspection the CBRI team reported minor cracks around old cracks, which developed in the previous incident of land subsidence earlier this year, in buildings.

The newly affected houses were earlier considered by CBRI as under the "green zone," which means safe as far as subsidence is concerned. The recent rains made the situation worst said residents of affected households.

The residents have sought intervention from the district administration. They said they are living in constant fear.

Earlier this year, many residential and commercial buildings in Joshimath developed cracks due to land subsidence due to which many people had to be relocated from their hoses to safe buildings. And a number of commercial buildings also had to be demolished.

Earlier on January 28, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informed that 863 buildings with cracks had been noticed due to the disaster. (ANI)

