New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Hours after declaring the Class 12 board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 exam results. The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 results is 94.40 per cent.

Similar to class 12 exam results, the girls outperformed boys by 1.14 per cent in class 10 too. Girls outshined with an overall pass percentage of 95.21 per cent while boys secured 93.80 per cent.

A total of 2093978 students appeared for the exam of which 1976668 have passed the CBSE Class 10 exam.

Just like Class 12, Trivandrum region students have recorded the best pass percentage with 99.68 per cent in Class 10 too followed by Bengaluru with 99.22 per cent, Chennai with 98.97 per cent, Ajmer with 98.14 per cent and Patna with 97.65 per cent. Guwahati is at the bottom of the table with 82.23 per cent.

Over 64908 students scored above 95 per cent, while 236993 lakh got above 90 per cent.

To check the results students directly click on https://cbseresults.nic.in/class-tenth/class10th22.htm or visit the official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Earlier in the CBSE declared the Class 12 board results in which girls have outshined boys by 3.29 per cent.

The overall pass percentage was 99.37 per cent in 2021 as compared to 92.71 per cent this year.

A total of 1435366 students appeared for the exam of which 1330662 have passed. 92.71 per cent of students have passed the CBSE 12 board examination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated all the students who have passed the CBSE Class 12 exams and urged them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi hailed students and said they prepared for these exams during a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success," he said.

The Prime Minister further said there are innumerable opportunities that await the young exam warriors, who passed the Class 12 exams. (ANI)

