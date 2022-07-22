New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 12 board results in which girls have outshined boys by 3.29 per cent.

Girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent, while boys secured 91.25 per cent.

Over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent, while 1.34 lakh got above 90 per cent.

The overall pass percentage was 99.37 per cent in 2021 as compared to 92.71 per cent this year.

A total of 1435366 students appeared for the exam of which 1330662 have passed. 92.71 per cent of students have passed the CBSE 12 board examination.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.83 per cent followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 per cent, Chennai with 97.79 per cent, Delhi east and Delhi West with 96.29 per cent. However, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 83.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, 4.72 per cent of students have been placed in the compartment.

This year, the board conducted exams in two terms, that is, Term 1 and Term 2. 30 per cent weightage was given to Term 1 exams and 70 per cent weightage to Term 2.

This year, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared. In this regard, it is also informed that Board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students.

Students can check their results on official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app.

Class 12 Board exams were held from April 26 to June 15. (ANI)

