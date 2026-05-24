India News | CBSE Extends Last Date to Obtain Scanned Copies of Class XII Answer Sheets Till May 25

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for students to apply for scanned photocopies of their evaluated answer books from May 24 to May 25 midnight, 2026.

The circular issued by CBSE Controller of Examinations, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, reads, "In continuation of the circular dated 22.05.2026, and to provide adequate time to students for submitting requests to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books, the last date has further been extended as follows: Original Last Date: 24.05.2026 Extended Date: 25.05.2026 (Mid Night)."

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"Candidates are advised to avail of this extended timeline and submit their applications accordingly. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged," the circular further said.

The circular further stated that the start date for accepting re-evaluation requests shall be communicated soon. It is reiterated that on account of the Board's commitment to provide every student desirous of availing that facility, that portal shall remain open for at least two days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants.

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Meanwhile, following widespread social media backlash and anxiety among students over the newly introduced digital evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that all the candidates who were charged extra while applying for scanned copies during the Class 12 post-result process will be refunded.

In a notice dated May 24, the CBSE said that certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies on May 21 and May 22.

"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," the notice read.

The CBSE further stated that in all cases of excess payment, the exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment. Similarly, in cases where a lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required.

The notice added that scanned copies of the evaluated answer sheets are to be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests.(ANI)

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