Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and has claimed to have seized an unspecified amount of illegal drugs from their possession, like ecstasy tablets, LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) and marijuana-laced jelly.

"Two drug peddlers arrested in Bengaluru and ecstasy tablets, LSD and marijuana-laced jelly seized from them," said Sandeep Patil, Joint commissioner, CCB.

Also Read | Kerala Issues Revised Guidelines For Quarantine Norms For Guest Workers, Specialised Workers Visiting From Other States, SOP For Registration in COVID-19 Jagratha Portal Issued.

Further investigation is underway.

On Thursday, CCB had seized 90 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50 lakhs from three drug peddlers in Bengaluru. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 105 Inmates Test COVID-19 Positive in Pilibhit Jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)