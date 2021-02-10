Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested two alleged drug peddlers here in Bengaluru and seized 1.3 litres of hashish oil and two kg ganja worth Rs 12 lakhs.

According to the CCB, the accused have been identified as Anagesh and Md Farris, natives of Kerala.

The case has been registered in Mahadevapura Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

