New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): A compact disc (CD) containing CCTV footage of Sharjeel Imam's jail cell was played in the courtroom on Saturday which showed Imam being pushed and slapped by inmates.

It is seen in the CD that Tihar Jail inmates pushed and slapped him during the search.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma court said that slapping cannot be called assault after watching the CD.

Now the court has called the Assistant Superintendent and jail Superintendent to explain the stand taken by them on August 1.

Advocates Talib Mustafa and Ahmad Ibrahim, counsel for Sharjeel said that whether he was slapped or hit by a stick, it amounts to assault.

Sharjeel who was present during the hearing said that the inmate who hit him was part of the search team. There were 15 inmates. No entry was made in the register though it is mandatory according to the rules.

He also said that "The same inmates made a search again and they were not stopped by the Assistant jail superintendent who was present there."

Earlier on July 20, the Tihar Jail Superintendent produced a CD containing CCTV footage of the cell where Sharjeel Imam has been lodged.

The court had also adjourned the order on the interim bail application of Sharjeel Imam in the sedition case till Saturday.

Superintendent of jail number one Gaurav Yadav appeared before the court and produced the CD. He had submitted that the duty register is kept for the jail staff. For others, an attendance sheet is maintained.

Karkardooma court on July 14 had directed to produce the CCTV footage and duty register in connection with the incident of alleged assault on Sharjeel Imam. It had also summoned the Superintendent of Tihar Jail.

Sharjeel had alleged assault on him by jail officials and convicts during a search. He had alleged that he was called a terrorist.

Jail authorities had filed a report and denied the allegations. The allegations of assault, throwing his books and calling him a terrorist have been denied in the report.

It was also stated in the report that a search was conducted in his ward on June 30, 2022, under the supervision of the Deputy Jail Superintendent.

It was also stated that Sharjeel Imam misbehaved with staff. He threatened to falsely implicate them and he made the complaint simply to attract media attention.

Jail authorities stated the entire incident is recorded in the CCTV and the same has already been preserved. It will be produced in the court as and when directed.

Court after perusing the report and hearing the submissions had directed to file the CCTV footage and duty register of Sahayak (sewadar) on the next date of hearing on July 20.

Sharjeel had sought direction from jail authorities to preserve the CCTV footage.

It was alleged that a search was illegally organised in his cell on the evening of June 30. His clothes and books were thrown by inmates during the search.

He was assaulted in the presence of the assistant superintendent when he tried to stop them.

Sharjeel had moved the lower court for bail in the Sedition case on May 27. His counsel had withdrawn the bail application from the Delhi High Court after the prosecution had raised the issue of maintainability.

The High Court had asked him to approach the lower court for bail. The application says in the view of recent direction of the Supreme Court, Sharjeel Imam should be granted bail.

On the other hand, the Special Public prosecutor (SPP) argued that though the proceedings under sedition law are stayed by the Supreme Court, the section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is invoked.

These sections cannot be ignored. In these circumstances, the accused should not be granted interim bail.

The Supreme Court had directed to keep all pending appeals and proceedings with the respect to the charge framed under section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code in abeyance.

This case was registered by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for inflammatory speeches allegedly given by Sharjeel Imam at different places in the country in protest against CAA-NRC.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam has been lodged in Tihar jail in an alleged conspiracy related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. (ANI)

