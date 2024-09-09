New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan released the joint doctrine for amphibious operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting held on Monday in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said in a release.

The doctrine is a keystone publication that will provide guidance to the commanders for the conduct of amphibious operations in today's complex military environment.

"The amphibious capability empowers the armed forces to conduct a multitude of operations in the Indian Ocean region, both during war and peace. These operations are a crucial component of multi-domain operations and serve as the best example of the cohesion and integration amongst the armed forces," the ministry said.

Following the release of the joint doctrine for cyberspace operations, the doctrine is the second joint doctrine released this year and it provides due focus on jointness and integration of armed forces in general and amphibious operations in particular, it added. (ANI)

