New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan visited the Rashtriya Indian Military College on Wednesday, reaffirming the institution's pivotal role in shaping the future leadership of the Indian Armed Forces. Gen Chauhan was received with full military honours and accorded a warm welcome by the Commandant, faculty and cadets of RIMC, a release from the Ministry of Defence said.

According to the release, during his visit, he interacted with cadets and faculty, gaining insights into the carefully structured training, academic curriculum, and leadership development programs at the institution.

In his address, Gen Chauhan lauded RIMC's legacy of producing distinguished military leaders and emphasized the values of discipline, integrity, and service to the nation. He appreciated the institution's commitment to integrating modern education with military traditions, ensuring that cadets are well-equipped for future challenges. Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, he urged cadets to embrace technological advancements, strategic thinking, and adaptability to meet future security challenges.

The CDS also visited the Somnath Resource Centre & Museum, which showcases RIMC's rich history and the contributions of its illustrious alumni to the nation. General Chauhan took keen interest in the exhibits, reflecting on the role of RIMC-trained officers in various military operations. As a mark of commitment to growth and resilience, General Chauhan planted a tree on campus. The visit concluded with cadets expressing gratitude for his inspiring words and reaffirming their dedication to upholding the values and traditions of RIMC.

The visit of the Chief of Defence Staff reinforced RIMC's standing as a premier institution dedicated to grooming future military leaders and instilling in them an unwavering spirit of service and patriotism, added the release. (ANI)

