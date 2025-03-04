New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to be approachable and responsive to political parties, and all party meetings at all statutory levels be held regularly to resolve any issues within the existing statutory framework by the concerned competent authority.

The Election Commission on Tuesday kicked off a two-day conference of CEOs of all States and Union Territories at New Delhi. This is the first such conference to be held since Gyanesh Kumar assumed charge as CEC.

ECI in an official statement said that CEC and ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi interacted with CEOs on a series of topics that will pave the way for improvements in election management in the country within the established legal framework.

In his address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar exhorted all officials including all CEOs, DEOs, EROs, BLOs across the country to work transparently and fulfill all statutory obligations diligently and as per the existing legal framework i.e. the RP Act 1950 and 1951; Registration of Elector Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the instructions issued by ECI from time to time.

He directed officials to be approachable and responsive to political parties. He added that all party meetings at all statutory levels be held regularly to resolve any issues within the existing statutory framework by the concerned competent authority, i.e. ERO or DEO, or CEO. The issue-wise action taken report by each CEO is to be submitted by March 31, 2025, to theirconcerned DEC, it said.

He emphasized that all CEOs, DEOs, ROs, EROs, should be thorough with their roles and responsibilities, as clearly delineated within the statute and ECI instructions. He added that officials should ensure that all citizens of India who are above 18 years of age are registered as electors as per Article 325 and Article 326 of the Constitution. He directed that all BLOs be trained to be courteous with electors while also ensuring that no electoral staff or officer is intimidated by anyone using false claims, as per the release.

"Officials were directed to make efforts to have between 800-1200 electors in each polling booth and ensure that it is within 2 kms, distance from the residence of each elector. Polling Booths with proper Assured Minimum Facilities should be established for the ease of voting in rural areas. Polling Booths should also be established in high-rise buildings as well as slum clusters to increase voting in urban areas," the statement added.

After a comprehensive mapping of the Constitutional framework and statutes, the Commission has identified 28 distinct stakeholders in the entire election process, including CEOs, DEOs, EROs, political parties, candidates, polling agents, etc. The conference aims to strengthen the capacity building of each of the 28 identified stakeholders which have been divided amongst all CEOs in four cohorts, namely Electoral Rolls, Conduct of Elections, Supervisory/Enforcement and Political Parties/Candidates, under the guidance of each of the four DECs in the Commission, the statement added.

For the first time, one DEO and one ERO from each State and UT are taking part in the conference. (ANI)

