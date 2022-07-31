Nongpok Kakching (Manipur) [India], July 31 (ANI): Celebrations began at the native place of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Nongpok Kakching in Manipur, after she won Gold for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday, as the family and neighbours rejoiced in this proud achievement.

Chanu won a gold medal with a combined lift of 201kg in the Women's 49kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Gold medalist's mother Tombi Devi narrated her restlessness prevailing a night before the competition revealing that she (mother) could not sleep.

"Since yesterday I have been offering prayers for her and finding myself restless, I couldn't sleep. I had apprehensions about whether she will win or not, as she was sick. Till now I was feeling so anxious for her and had thoughts going on in my mind of all kinds. Her winning has made me relaxed," the mother told ANI after the victorious moment.

The mother said that she had teary eyes when she saw her daughter Mirabai win Gold at the CWG.

"I feel so happy. She won gold medal at CWG 2022. I had cried in my heart after her victory. Everyone is rejoicing over her victory including her sisters, friends and family members," she said.

Mirabai's cousin, Binoy said that they already knew that she was going to win gold as she always had a lot of morale.

"We were very happy. Our whole family was sitting together watching the game today. Mirabai won a gold. She always has had a lot of power and morale. We already knew she would win a gold medal," he said.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Mirabai exhibited a stunning display of power as she lifted 109kg in her first attempt. In her second attempt, she lifted 113kg. In her final attempt at this category, she failed to lift 115kg but she did not fail to clinch the first gold medal for India in this multi-sports event in 2022.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she clinched India's first gold medal.

"The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to Mirabai Chanu for her gold medal win.

"Mirabai Chanu scripts history by winning weightlifting gold medal, setting a new record in #CommonwealthGames. Her first gold medal for India in the ongoing Games has created a wave of joy & celebration across the country. Well done, Mirabai! India is proud of you & your medals," she tweeted.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also extended his congratulations to the weightlifter for her achievement.

"Much awaited Gold by @mirabai_chanu creating a new Games Record in Women's 49kg Snatch, Clean and Jerk and total lift. You have put India on the top yet again with your amazing performance in #CWG2022 #Cheer4India," tweeted Anurag Thakur. (ANI)

