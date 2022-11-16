Itanagar, Nov 16 (PTI) The month-long Diamond Jubilee celebrations to commemorate the Battle of Walong between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in 1962, culminated at Walong in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

The closing ceremony of the event was graced by GoC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita who, laid a wreath at the Walong War Memorial and paid homage to the heroes of the battle.

War veterans, their NOKs and locals who assisted in the war effort were also honoured, Tezpur-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col A S Walia said.

Representatives of units which participated in the battle were also present during the sombre function and they were felicitated. Various adventure treks, cycle rally and motorcycle expeditions were flagged in by the Eastern Army Commander.

The battle was an effulgent example of unique bravery, guts and sacrifice by the Indian Army against the Chinese aggression in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Sixty years ago during the 1962 Sino-India war, the Indian Army gave a bloody nose to the Chinese in the Battle of Walong. The brave hearts of Indian Army halted the advancing PLA soldiers for 27 days which forced them to sidestep its reserve division from Tawang Sector to Walong.

Outnumbered by the enemy, with little ammunition and no resources, the valiant soldiers fought till the last man, last round. This saga of valour and sacrifice continues to serve as a tale of inspiration for the generations to come.

The month long celebrations started on October 17 this year and was inaugurated by Lt Gen R C Tiwari, GOC of Spear Corps at Walong.

The celebrations were aligned to the events as they unfolded in 1962 and encompassed a large number of activities in Arunachal Pradesh and Upper Assam which included historical and adventure treks, cycle rally from Roing to Walong, Know Your Army and equipment display, motivational lectures and painting competitions at educational institutes, the spokesman said.

In addition, a mega motorcycle expedition was undertaken from Tezpur to Walong which collected soil from major 1962 battlefields in Arunachal Pradesh and the same was instated at Walong War Memorial.

To immortalise the saga of valour and sacrifice of the Indian soldiers, the lore of Battle of Walong is being showcased in premium military establishments and many civilian institutes in the country, Lt Col Walia added.

