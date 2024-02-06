New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Taking cognizance of a viral video in which a man can be seen firing bullets during a marriage function, the Delhi Police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

"We have registered an FIR and started further investigation into the matter. We got to know that a man fired more than three bullet rounds during a marriage function in Kumhar basti of Gharoli village," said a senior police officer.

According to a purported video, a man can be seen firing bullets from a pistol during a marriage function in Gharoli village under the Ghazipur police jurisdiction. The video went viral on social media.

It was found during investigation that a marriage was solemnized on February 4 and the alleged person got into an act of celebratory gun fire when the 'baraat' was about to leave for Baraut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The person who is seen firing the weapon in the video was identified as Satpal (50), the father of the groom, they said.

"An FIR under relevant provision of the Arms Act and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered against him. The man has a valid pistol license," the officer said.

"Further investigation is on into the matter," he added.

