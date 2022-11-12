Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) Dropping temperatures and advancing years failed to dampen the enthusiasm of centenarians as they came out to vote in assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, with 105-year-old Nari Devi exercising her franchise in Churah in Chamba and 103-year-old Pyar Singh in Shimla.

There are over 1.21 lakh people above 80 years of age in the hill state with as many as 1,136 centenarians. The Election Commission had made special arrangements for the elderly and persons with disabilities at polling stations across the state.

Also Read | India Will Remain Fastest Growing Major Economy With Growth Rate of 7% in 2022-23, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"It was an honour to meet and felicitate Sardar Pyar Singh, 103 years old, on International Day of elderly persons. Here, he is seen casting his vote with his same indomitable spirit and zeal," said the state's Chief Electoral officer, Maneesh Garg, while sharing a picture on the EC Twitter handle.

Naro Devi, 105, cast her vote in the polling booth in Churah constituency of Chamba, despite the EC creating special facilities for the elderly to cast their postal ballot.

Also Read | Inflation Print for October 2022 Likely to Be Lower Than 7%, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Himachal was home to 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi, India's first voter, who died a few days ago after casting his postal ballot for this election. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had paid tributes to Negi at his residence in Kalpa in Kinnaur and had said the real tribute to him would be for all citizens to take part in voting and strengthen democracy in the country.

The EC said Chasak Bhatpri, an 83-year-old woman, was among those who cast their vote in the remote Bharmaur constituency in Chamba despite heavy snow.

"Bharmour is the farthest in the state being at a distance of 14 km from the nearest road head. Seeing huge response from the voters despite heavy snow," the EC said sharing her picture in snow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)