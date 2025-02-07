Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said Centillion Networks' subsidiary, HC Robotics, would invest Rs 500 crore in the state.

The investment is a testament to the government's commitment to expanding IT industries beyond Hyderabad into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, ensuring that young professionals from smaller towns have access to high-quality employment opportunities.

"Big win for Rural Telangana! Excited to announce that Centillion Networks' subsidiary, HC Robotics, is investing ?500 crore in our state, creating 500 new jobs this year and 2,000 over the next three years all across Telangana," Sridhar Babu said on 'X'.

He thanked the top executives of Centillion for their trust in Telangana's potential.

"With Centillion Networks and HC Robotics operating in 9 countries, specializing in cutting-edge technologies like drone tech, robotics, and aerospace software development, this partnership is set to take our state's innovation ecosystem to new heights," he said.

