Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday said that central investigation agencies have initiated a probe into the explosion that took place under a parked car in Jari village here on Friday.

"National Investigation Agency, National Security Guard and Intelligence Bureau have initiated an investigation into the matter," Superintendent of Police, Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP further informed that the Forensic Science Laboratory team collected the samples from the spot.

Speaking to ANI, SP Gurdev Sharma said, "The FSL team has taken samples from the spot right after the blast. NIA, NSG, & IB officials of Central Investigation Agencies have started investigation."

Sharma also informed that as many as 20 people, including those staying in nearby hotels in the area, have been questioned in connection with the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the police said it suspected the use of gelatin in the explosives. (ANI)

