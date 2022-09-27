New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit seized a total of 1083.150 kg of poppy straw (Doda Chura) on Monday, said a press release.

As part of ongoing anti-drug operations, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh searched a suspected house and temporary Godown (Baada) built with a precast wall and tin shed on the outskirts of the village Hathipura, PS-Ratangarh, Tehsil- Singoli, District- Neemuch and seized a total of 1083.150 kg of poppies straw (Doda Chura).

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Criticises States Seeking More Funds, Says 'You Me' Culture Won't Work.

After receiving intelligence that an individual from the village of Hathipura was found to be involved in the illegal smuggling and transportation of poppies, as well as having illegal poppies (Doda Chura) hidden at his home and a temporary godown (Baada) built out of a precast wall and tin shed on the outskirts of his village, a team of officers of CBN Neemuch was formed and dispatched in early hours of today and suspected house and temporary Godown (Baada) in the village were searched.

During the operation, one of the drug traffickers aimed on the preventative team with a loaded 12-bore gun, but CBN officers handled the situation with tact and care, displaying tremendous bravery and presence of mind, and the man was later arrested. Additional reinforcements from the nearby police stations were also called to assist officers of CBN.

Also Read | Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sonia Gandhi Seeks Written Report From Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge.

High Pre-cast wall had been constructed around the temporary Godown (Baada) along with the Tin shed to conceal the illegal activities going on in it. Thorough search resulted in the seizing of 25 bags of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 482.700 kg loaded in one Mahindra Pickup, 21 bags of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 401.550 kg loaded in Scorpio SUV and 5 bags of powdered Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) weighing 198.900 kg loaded in Hyundai i20 car (Total 51 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 1083.150 kg). One unlicensed 12 BORE Gun with 23 live rounds and 2 empty cartridges and 38 live rounds and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm were also seized, the release said.

Grinding Machine (used for grinding poppy straw into fine powder to reduce the volume of poppy straw), stitching machine with bundle of blue thread (used for stitching and packing, Poppy Straw bags), Weighing scale, Air pump (for vehicles) etc were also recovered and seized from the temporary Godown (Baada).

51 bags of Poppy Straw weighing 1083.150 kg along with 3 vehicles i.e., Mahindra Pickup, Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai i20 have been seized and three persons have been arrested under relevant provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

The recovered unlicensed 12-bore gun along with 23 live rounds and 2 empty cartridges and 38 live rounds and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm will also be investigated under relevant provisions of the Arms Act by the appropriate authority.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)