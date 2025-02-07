Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Lanka Dinkar, Chairman of the Twenty-Point Program, made serious allegations against the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Dinkar, the government diverted funds from central government schemes to welfare programs named after the then Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also Read | Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Residence Attacked: India Expresses Anguish Over Attack on Bangladesh Founder's House, Says 'This Act of Vandalism Should Be Strongly Condemned'.

"During the YSRCP regime, funds from central government schemes were diverted to welfare programs named after the then Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. A review with District Collectors has revealed that funds were allocated without adhering to appropriate guidelines between 2019 and 2024 under the administration of Jagan," Dinkar told ANI.

Dinkar claimed that a review with District Collectors revealed that funds were allocated without following proper guidelines between 2019 and 2024. He also alleges that funds from MGNREGA were utilised in violation of the program's guidelines, showing clear misgovernance.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 7, 2025: Zomato, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

"Funds related to MGNREGA have been utilised in violation of the program's guidelines. His misgovernance is evident. We have never experienced such diversion of funds as far as Union government funds are concerned," he said.

The Chairman demanded that Jagan explain whether Panchayat funds worth Rs 8000 were diverted or not. Dinkar also criticised the lack of a proper system to track fund utilisation by the previous government.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation and will present appropriate evidence to the public regarding the irregularities committed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)