By Pragya Kaushika

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in Kharagpur while addressing an election rally took on the Mamata government for depriving the poor of Bengal of central schemes. The Prime minister said the chief minister was afraid that he would get credit of the schemes and thus blocked the implementation.

Ahead of BJP's manifesto which is scheduled to be unveiled on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised that the manifesto will give prominent space to the central schemes that will be implemented in the state when BJP comes to power after the elections.The Bharatiya Janata Party is most likely to promise the implementation of the Narendra Modi government schemes in the West Bengal manifesto and would attack Mamata for non-cooperation with the Central government.

The BJP has decided to implement the Narendra Modi government's public welfare policies and measures in West Bengal. The move has been promised in the assembly polls manifesto set to be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21, sources informed.

Party sources stated that the move comes as the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee has been adamant about not implementing various Centre's welfare policies in the state like Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Implementation of Ayushman Bharat, disbursement of Krishak Samman Nidhi including outstanding of last two years to eligible 75 lakh farmers, implementation of 7th pay Commission for state government employees and one nation one card for migrant workers, effective implementation of PMAY by building additional 25 lakh pucca houses and ensuring piped drinking water to all households by 2024 are some of the schemes that will be promised in the manifesto," informed the sources.

The PM Narendra Modi in Kharagpur asked the electorate as to why they aren't getting benefits of central schemes.

"Common man is asking why he is not getting the benefit of Ayushman Bharat and farmers asking why they didn't get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, vendors by the roadside should have got the benefit of Swaynidhi scheme. Why did they not get assistance? Women are asking about money sent for drinking water to the household that were sent for them by the Centre and why lakhs were deprived of pucca ghar? She thinks if people get benefitted, people will bless Modi. If you didn't want to give me credit you should not have hurt poor," he said.

The deprivation of Bengal citizens from seeking benefits of central schemes has also been raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his various rallies in the state including that on Saturday. The party candidates too have been accusing the state government of not letting the poor get the benefit of central schemes for political gains. (ANI)

