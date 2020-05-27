India News | 'Central Relief for MP Farmers Under Price Support Scheme'

Bhopal, May 26 (PTI) Providing major relief to farmers producing chana, masoor and mustard under Price Support Scheme (PSS) during ongoing rabi marketing season in Madhya Pradesh, the Centre has removed the limit of procuring 25 quintals per day per farmer in the state under the scheme.

"The decision will immensely benefit farmers of Madhya Pradesh as it will enable them to sell their entire crop, even if it is more than 25 quintal in one go and help them a lot in saving crucial fuel and labour cost," state Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel told PTI.

He said otherwise farmers would have to make number of rounds to sell their crops and in the process they could have ended up selling the same to the middlemen at lesser cost than the support price.

"This will also protect them during the coronavirus pandemic as they don't have to go out and expose themselves again and again, the minister pointed out.

