Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) The seven-member central team visiting Cyclone Yaas affected areas of West Bengal on Tuesday went to Purba Medinipur district where local people urged them to construct permanent embankments to save them from such calamities every year.

The inter-ministerial team, divided into two groups, visited seaside areas such as Digha, Sankarpur, Tajpur and Mandarmani to evaluate the degree of damages caused by the cyclone, officials said.

In all these places, the team members spoke to the affected people who requested them to arrange for constructing permanent embankments.

Earthen embankments were damaged due to storm surge during the cyclone and water entered villages in many of the affected areas of the state.

On the second day of their visit, the team members also held a meeting with the Digha-Sankarpur Development Authority (DSDA), officials said.

The central team, which reached the state on Sunday to inspect damages caused by Cyclone Yaas in coastal districts of West Bengal, is likely to hold a meeting with officials at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

The team, headed by S K Shahi, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, is scheduled to complete its assessment by Wednesday.

The team members had on Monday visited Patharpratima and Gosaba areas of South 24 Parganas district.

Cyclone Yaas barrelled through several coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha on May 26.

