New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A group of people, including NCP Rajya Sabha MPs Vandana Chavan and Fauzia Khan, and Congress leader Hardik Patel, on Saturday launched the Delhi chapter of a campaign against the Centre's ambitious Central Vista project.

The group, "Central Vista Virodhi Bharat", initiated the campaign in Mumbai on June 5, according to a statement.

The campaign's chapters will be started in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat ahead of the assembly elections in each of these states, farmer leader and member of the group Ashok Dhawale said at a press conference at the Maharashtra Sadan here.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

"On 9th August, 2021, we will launch this movement all over India against (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah to protest the grab of public land in New Delhi for building their palace," Dhawale said.

He added that he will inform the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to take up this campaign in the ongoing farmers' movement.

The (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, is leading the stir against three central farm laws which were enacted in September last year.

NCP MP Fauzia Khan said that they will oppose the "dictatorial regime to save Indian democracy".

"Central Vista is against our historic legacy and hence we have to launch our campaign with the People's concerns like ''Vista Versus Vaccines'', ''Kisan Versus PM Ka Makaan, ''Oxygen Versus PM's Palace''," Khan said.

