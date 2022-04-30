Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the Union government has agreed to procure additional 3 lakh metric tonnes of Ragi under the Minimum Support Price scheme.

The decision would bring a big relief for Ragi farmers, Bommai added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Postman Booked for Misplacing Over 200 EPIC Voter Cards in Thane District.

Speaking to media persons after participating in the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all the States, Bommai said, "Earlier 2 lakh metric tons of Ragi was procured to ensure a fair price for Ragi growers. Again bowing to demand from the farmers, an additional 1.14 lakh metric tons of Ragi was procured by releasing Rs 485 crore."

"As the state has produced a bumper crop of Ragi, farmers have been demanding further procurement of Ragi. The state government raised the issue with the Union government and succeeded in convincing the Centre to accept the demand. The fresh procurement would be started soon," Bommai said and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Food Minister Piyush Goel.

Also Read | Karnataka Educational Institute Announces Free Education for Children of Kashmiri Pandits.

While talking about the vacancies in the courts, he said, "A time frame has been fixed for filling the vacant posts of judges. The process to fill the posts should be started six months before the posts fall vacant and the process should be completed within six months."

"At the state level, central level and the Supreme Court it should be completed in accordance with the already existing judgement. The process of filling the posts at the lower level too should be completed without delay. These are some of the important decisions taken at the conference," he stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)