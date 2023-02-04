New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): After the elevation of the five judges to the Apex Court, the President of India on Saturday also approved the appointment of three judges of the High Courts of Rajasthan, Patna and Manipur as the Acting Chief Justices of these High Courts.

While Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava will be the Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh will be the Acting Chief Justice of Patna High Court and Justice M V Muralidaran will take charge as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.

The Supreme Court of India on Saturday also cleared the appointments of five new Judges. The Supreme Court collegium had recommended their names in December for elevation from High Courts to the Apex court. After the new appointments, the working strength of the Supreme Court increased to 32.

On the appointment, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju extended the best wishes to all newly appointed judges. He tweeted that, as per the provisions under the Constitution of India, the President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. I extend best wishes to all of them.

List of Judges elevated to the Supreme Court are Justices Pankaj Mithal (Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice), Sanjay Karol (Patna High Court Chief Justice), PV Sanjay Kumar (Manipur High Court Chief Justice), Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Patna High Court judge), and Manoj Misra (Allahabad High Court Judge).

Attorney General R Venkataramani on Friday apprised the top court that the Central Government will soon clear the name of the five judges recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in December for elevation from the High Courts to the top court. (ANI)

