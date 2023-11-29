Atal Dulloo as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): The Central government on Wednesday appointed senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Atal Dulloo as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from December 1 this year.

Dulloo, a 1988-batch Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre IAS officer, will take charge after superannuation of incumbent Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at at the end of this month after completion of 60 years of age. Mehta, also a 1988-batch AGMUT cadre officer, is retiring on November 30.

Also Read | UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for Assistant Director General and Other Posts, Apply Online at upsconline.nic.in.

Dulloo is currently posted as secretary, Department of Border Management under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

MHA made the announcement in an order pointing "consequent upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) on November 30, 2023, and on repatnation from Central Deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir with effect from December 1, 2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders."

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: All 41 Rescued Workers Are Healthy, Says Health Nodal Officer (Watch Video).

Dulloo has served in various capacities in Jammu and Kashmir, including additional chief secretary and financial commissioner before he was shifted out from the erstwhile state. He is currently the senior-most officer serving in Jammu and Kashmir after Mehta.

Earlier this year, Dulloo was posted on Central deputation as secretary, department of border Management to his parent cadre on the request of the MHA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)