New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Centre on Wednesday clarified that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its meeting with the Election Commission of India (ECI) yesterday, presented the status of COVID spread and of vaccination coverage in the country, with special focus on the five poll-bound states.

The Union Health Ministry, in a press release, while refuting media reports, said, "Union Health Secretary in his meeting with ECI presented the overall global and domestic status of the spread of COVID, as well as Omicron, in the country. Details were also presented on the status of preparedness of the public health response within the States for control and management of the increasing numbers of COVID cases."

"The focus of the presentation was on the five poll-bound states and their neighbouring states," it added.

The Ministry also called the reports suggesting that, in the meeting, they suggested that the COVID situation in the country is nothing to be worried about and there is no cause of alarm or concern in the view of very few cases of Omicron in the poll-bound states, as "highly ill-informed", "misleading" and "far from the truth".

"These reports have a very high tendency to start a misinformation campaign in the midst of a pandemic," the Ministry said. (ANI)

