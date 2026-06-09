India News | Centre Approves 153 Lakh Person-Days Under MGNREGS for West Bengal; New Rural Employment Framework to Roll Out from July 11

West Bengal (Kolkata) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Centre has approved a labour budget of 153 lakh person-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for West Bengal for June 2026, providing a significant boost to rural employment and livelihood security in the state.

The approval was conveyed by Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a communication addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Also Read | Lucknow Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Scorching Heat Continues with Highs of 37?C.

According to the letter, the Ministry of Rural Development examined the state's request and reviewed its progress on various parameters prescribed by the Centre before approving the labour budget. The allocation is expected to generate employment opportunities for rural households seeking work under the scheme and ensure continued livelihood support across the state.

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the state government would make optimum use of the allocation by ensuring adequate opening of works and timely provision of employment to all eligible rural households. He also emphasised the need for compliance with guidelines related to transparency, accountability and effective implementation of the programme.

Also Read | Jaipur Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Hot and Clear with a High of 41?C.

The communication further stated that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), also known as VB-G RAM G, will come into effect in West Bengal from July 1, 2026. The new framework aims to strengthen livelihood security in rural areas while promoting the creation of durable and productive community assets.

Under the upcoming framework, states are expected to align employment-generating works with the activities envisaged under the new mission and complete preparatory measures necessary for its implementation.

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the approval. In a social media post, he said the allocation and implementation of VB-G RAM G would ensure adequate rural employment and livelihood security for the people of Bengal while contributing to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

The Centre expressed hope that the resumption of large-scale employment generation initiatives and the launch of the new rural development framework would provide renewed momentum to sustainable rural growth and economic empowerment in West Bengal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)