Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Centre has approved the construction of a bridge over the Dhangadhi drain on National Highway-309 near Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, an official statement said here on Friday.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval of the construction of the bridge.

According to the Uttarakhand CMO, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was in constant touch with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for the approval of the bridge.

"With this, the long-standing demand of the area residents has been fulfilled," it added.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written a letter to the Principal Secretary, Public Works Department of Uttarakhand in this regard.

This will cost a total of Rs 29.65 crore, it added.

"Let us tell you that due to the strong flow of water on Dhangadhi drain during the rainy season, incidents of washing away of many vehicles were common, now this problem will be solved," it added. (ANI)

