India News | Centre Approves Major Restructuring of Enforcement Directorate, Expands Workforce Across Cadres

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Central government has approved a major restructuring of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), significantly increasing the sanctioned strength across multiple cadres.

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The decision was formalised through a sanction order issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue.

As per the order, accessed by the ANI, the restructuring covers executive, legal, adjudication, systems, ministerial, security and support staff cadres, a move aimed to strengthen the federal agency's operational and administrative capacity.

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In the executive cadre, substantial increases have been approved in several key positions. The number of Additional Directors of Enforcement has been raised from 10 to 24, while Joint Directors will increase from 28 to 49. The strength of Deputy Directors has been enhanced from 148 to 267, and Assistant Directors from 255 to 531.

Similarly, Enforcement Officers will rise from 355 to 606, and Assistant Enforcement Officers from 425 to 803. The posts of Director and Special Director remain unchanged at one and seven respectively.

In the legal cadre, the number of Additional Directors (Prosecution) has been increased from one to seven. Deputy Legal Advisers will rise from seven to 18, while Assistant Legal Advisers will increase from 18 to 36.

The adjudication wing will also see expansion, with new posts being created. Additional Director (Adjudication) positions will increase from zero to two, Joint Directors from zero to three, Deputy Directors from zero to five, and Assistant Directors from zero to ten, while the post of Special Director (Adjudication) remains at one.

In the systems cadre, the number of System Analysts remains unchanged at one, though the pay level has been revised. The strength of Scientific Technical Assistants remains at 11, with an upgraded pay level.

Under the ministerial cadre, the post of Internal Financial Advisor has been created with a strength of one. Assistant Directors (Official Language) will increase from three to six, and Superintendents from 20 to 30. The number of Assistants will rise from 57 to 65, while other posts such as Senior Translator, Upper Division Clerk and Lower Division Clerk remain unchanged.

In the security cadre, the number of Senior Sepoys will increase from 209 to 273, while Sepoys remain at 70.

Among support staff, the number of Senior Private Secretaries will increase from one to four, and Stenographer Grade-I posts from 20 to 44. Other positions, including Private Secretaries, Stenographer Grade-II, drivers and multi-tasking staff, largely remain unchanged.

The order states that the expenditure involved will be met from the sanctioned budget grant of the Directorate of Enforcement, New Delhi. It also notes that the restructuring has been approved by the competent authority.

Officials said the sharp increase in officers, especially at the Deputy Director, Assistant Director, and Enforcement Officer levels, will allow the ED to handle a larger number of cases simultaneously.

The government's move to expand the workforce of the ED is crucial given the rising number of financial crime and money laundering investigations.

With more manpower, the agency can reduce delays in investigations and prosecutions, which will lead to quicker filing of Prosecution Complaints or chargesheets and faster progress in high-profile cases.

The expansion of the legal cadre--particularly Additional Directors (Prosecution) and Legal Advisers--will strengthen the ED's ability to pursue cases in courts, improving conviction rates and legal efficiency.

The creation of new posts in the adjudication wing will improve the handling of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), ensuring faster decisions on attachment of properties and penalties. Similarly, growth in ministerial and support staff will streamline internal processes, documentation, and coordination, allowing officers to focus more on core investigative work. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)