Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the Centre has approved Rs 900 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti plan in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year launched PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for providing multimodal connectivity to various economic zones in the country.

The chief secretary was presiding over a meeting of the empowered group of secretaries constituted to review the implementation of the plan, an official statement said here.

Kaushal said under the mission, important road and rail projects will help in strengthening the infrastructure across the state.

The multimodal connectivity will provide an integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, he said.

Kaushal said under the mission, departments related to infrastructure and connectivity have been brought on a single platform and projects will be prepared with the help of geographic information system-based planning, monitoring and satellite imagery.

It was told in the meeting that so far proposals worth Rs 1,100 crore have been received from various departments under the scheme.

These are mainly related to logistics, infrastructure and transportation. These projects will soon be sent for approval of the central government.

