Bhubaneswar, Oct 3 (PTI) The Centre on Saturday assured Odisha Police to provide full support to the state in the fight against Left Wing Extremists, a top police official said.

The assurance was given by K Vijay Kumar, senior security advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs, who along with P Maheswari, director general of CRPF reviewed the situation in the state in respect of naxals.

It was decided at the meeting to further intensify antiMaoist operations in the core operational areas of CPI(Maoist) in the state with greater synergy with Central Armed Police Forces, the official said. It also emphasized the need to fast track the re-deployment of CAPFs in Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts. Stress was also put on the coordination mechanism similar to one between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Police.

The senior security advisor assured full support of the Government of India to the state in the fight against the LWE menace, the official said.

The meeting on LWE, which was held here, was attended by Odisha director general of police, additional director general of BSF, director of Intelligence, Odisha and senior officers of state police, BSF and CRPF.

Issues relating to the present LWE scenario in the state, progress made towards combating the menace, operational strategy, re-deployment of central armed police force (CAPF), coordination, requirements and others were discussed in the meeting, the official said.

