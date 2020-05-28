India News | Centre Assures J-K of Full Support in Evacuating Residents Stranded Abroad

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): The central government on Thursday assured Jammu and Kashmir administration of all the support in evacuating its residents stranded abroad during the COVID-19 lockdown, Department of Information and Public Relations, J-K said.

"Centre has assured J-K Government all support in facilitating the early return of its residents stranded in Iran, Dubai and Oman under Vande Bharat Mission, flight from Muscat to Srinagar tentatively scheduled on 2 June 2020," DIPR, J-K tweeted.

India had launched the largest evacuation exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The second phase started on May 16. (ANI)

