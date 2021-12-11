New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Stating that the Centre is committed to achieving universalization of social security, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, has informed that a very significant step taken in this direction is the launch of e-Shram portal to capture the data of unorganized sector workers for evidence-based policy making and for providing social security to the unorganised sector workers.

His remarks came at the Tripartite National Dialogue on Global Call to Action for a human-centred recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in the context of India, organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Had Said 25 Years Ago That BJP is Divisive but Shiv Sena Realised Truth in 2019, Says Sanjay Raut.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the objective of the tripartite conference was to discuss the four priority areas of the Global Call to Action including inclusive economic growth and employment; protection of all workers; universal social protection and social dialogue, in the context of India.

The conference was envisaged to foster convergence and tripartite action contributing to the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work and Sustainable Development Goals in India, said the ministry.

Also Read | Delhi Court Fines Man for Filing Multiple ‘Frivolous’ Bail Pleas in 1 Year.

In his keynote address on the occasion, the Union Minister emphasized on the importance of tripartite social dialogue and a futuristic approach for policymaking and implementation in the country.

He highlighted the need for capacity building, skill development, occupational safety of the workers and transition towards green jobs and a green economy for inclusive, resilient and sustainable development of the country.

The Minister further informed that the Labour Bureau of Ministry is undertaking all-India surveys on migrant workers, domestic workers, transport sector workers, which will help in developing policies for the welfare of the workers. The importance of collective efforts of Government and social partners and constructive tripartite social dialogue to build back better was also highlighted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)