Itanagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar Friday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed to create systems, processes and policies aimed at developing a self-reliant country.

Interacting with students from other states who are in Arunachal Pradesh as part of ‘Yuva Sangam' in Namsai district, Sarkar said that the idea of a sustained and structured cultural connection between the people of different regions was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Meghalaya Assembly Election Result 2023: NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma Stakes Claim to Form Government; Ally BJP Says 34 MLAs Backing Him.

‘Yuva Sangam' under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' is a programme launched by the Centre with focus on conducting exposure tours of youth between the eight northeastern states and other states of the country, an official communiqué said.

Addressing the students, the minister said because of this initiative they were in the beautiful state of Arunachal Pradesh, which is full of diversity.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Election Results 2023: Outgoing CM Manik Saha Meets Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, Tenders Resignation.

During their tours, they will have a multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas – ‘Paryatan' (tourism), ‘parampara' (traditions), ‘pragati' (development), ‘prodyogik' (technology) and ‘paraspar sampark' (people-to-people connect).

He added that a nation that has energetic, curious and hard-working youth and is able to provide them ample opportunity to work and grow builds a strong base for its own development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)