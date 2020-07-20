Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas.

"Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead, VHP and BJP leaders have been made its members. We object to this," Digvijaya Singh said.

"If Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 5, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya Ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said on Sunday.

"On August 5 Modi Ji will perform Bhoomi Pujan and will lay silver slab weighing about 35 to 40 kg" Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said earlier speaking to ANI. (ANI)

