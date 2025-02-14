New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Centre has extended the last date for nomination for the prime minister's awards for excellence in public administration till February 21, an official statement said on Friday.

The registration and submission of nominations under the awards commenced on January 20, 2025.

"Considering the requirement of data to be uploaded by the applicants and the requests received from various organisations, the last date for registration and online submission of nominations on the web-portal (www.pmawards.gov.in ) under Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 has been extended from 14.02.2025 to 21.02.2025 (2359 hrs)," said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The prime minister's awards for excellence in public administration have been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for people's welfare.

The awards are given on the occasion of Civil Services Day on April 21.

The government celebrates the day as an occasion for civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

The nominations are invited in three categories: "Holistic Development of Districts under 11 priority sector programmes" (in this category, 5 awards would be conferred), "Aspirational Blocks Programme" (five awards would be conferred) and "Innovations for Central Ministries/Departments, States, Districts" (in this category, six awards would be conferred), according to the statement.

