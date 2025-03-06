New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The central government has approved an extension for Praveen Mal Khanooja as the additional secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

His tenure, which was set to end on August 11, will now last until November 7, 2026.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in the central deputation tenure of Praveen Mal Khanooja, IA&AS: 94, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, beyond 11.08.2025 for a period up to 07.11.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said the order approved by Director Sakshi Mittal.

The committee has also approved the appointment of Ashwin Shenvi, Sudha Singh, and Ashok Kumar as Joint Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). All three are currently serving as Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) in the CBI.

Ashwin Shepvi is a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Haryana cadre. He currently serves in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sudha Singh is a 2006 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Odisha cadre. She currently serves as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the CBI.

Ashok Kumar, in the context of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is a 2006 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer specializing in Central Excise and Customs (C&CE). He has been serving in the CBI and was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). (ANI)

