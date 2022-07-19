Mangaluru (K'taka), Jul 19 (PTI) Congress leader from Karnataka U T Khader on Tuesday alleged that the Union government is "looting" the common people by levying hefty GST on essential products.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said the central government lacks empathy towards ordinary people. At a time when the nation's economy is in shambles, the Centre is putting additional burden on the people in the form of Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said.

The MLA said the Centre has levied GST on essential commodities like milk, curd, jaggery, oats and wheat, which will directly affect the common man. Stationery items used by students including pencils, maps and globes have also been levied with taxes.

The Congress will launch a campaign against the indiscriminate taxes being imposed on the people, Khader said.

