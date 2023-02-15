Uttarkashi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Centre has given its approval to the much-awaited Yamunotri ropeway project which was stuck for over a decade, an official said here on Wednesday.

The 3.7 km ropeway from Kharsali to Yamunotri will not just reduce the distance to the Himalayan temple but also save pilgrims, especially the elderly, from undertaking the arduous trek of around 5 km to reach it, District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said.

The foundation stone of the Rs 1,200 crore project was laid in 2011 by the then BJP president Nitin Gadkari and Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank who was the chief minister, he said.

The villagers of Kharsali had given approximately 14,880 square yards (62 nali) of land for the project, he said.

However, it had not been able to take off due to bottlenecks in the acquisition of forest land for the purpose. The Ministry Environment and Forest has now transferred 3.8 hectares of land to the tourism department for the project.

