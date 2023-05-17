New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Aiming to treat the patients of hypertension and diabetes, the central government has set the target of treating 7.5 people who are suffering from the disorder, the NITI Aayog, member of health Dr VK Paul said here on Wednesday.

He also emphasised the importance of a balanced diet for a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to ANI, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said, "World Hypertension Day this year is marked by the launch of a major effort in India on addressing the problem of hypertension and diabetes together. Our resolve is to put 7.5 crore people suffering from diabetes or hypertension on treatment and control these disorders".

He said that these problems are rising because of the sedentary lifestyle and need to be addressed on priority.

"These problems are already high in our population and these are also rising due to prosperity, lifestyle change, and food change. These issues need to be addressed or else there will be premature mortality, and the life expectancy will also be affected," he said.

Dr VK Paul added, "We have to show leadership in this record. Our primary healthcare centres of health and wellness centres. Through these platforms, prevention will be promoted by the assessment of blood pressure and blood sugar. Then the treatment will be followed up".

He further stressed the importance of the eradication of non-communicable diseases.

"Today, we have issued the notification and shared the strategy with the state team and training will be carried out for which the protocols are being disseminated. We have performed well against communicable diseases, and we will do more, but fighting against the non-communicable disease is the priority," the NITI Aayog member added.

Responding to the WHO guidelines regarding patients with high sugar, he said, "We will take care of the inputs, they are based on scientific evidence. But, we will have to keep in mind that high sugar, high salt, sedentary lifestyle, high carbohydrate, high fats...a balanced diet is very important". (ANI)

