New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Amid the prevailing situation in Manipur, the law and order situation has been relatively better in the state, the government sources said on Thursday.

According to government sources, nearly 35,000 security personnel has been deployed on the ground.

“No shortage of medicine and daily supplies, prices of food and essential materials are under control, a large number of government staff are returning to work, schools are also slowly resuming”, the sources informed.

Meanwhile, the Centre held several rounds of talks with members of the Kuki and Meitei communities. “Six rounds of talks with each community were held”, the sources said.

The sources further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur. “He is regularly being briefed by Home Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials.”

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will refer Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the government sources said on Thursday.

A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob.

The sources further told ANI that the Centre will also file an affidavit in Supreme Court requesting the trial of a viral video case to take place outside Manipur.

The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.

After a video of the same went viral, the police swung into action and arrested seven people, including the main accused.

The source further said that the mobile phone from which Manipur women's viral video was shot has been recovered and the person who shot the video has also been arrested.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

