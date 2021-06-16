New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Centre said that it has increased the grant to Kerala under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021-22 to Rs 1,804.59 crore from 404.24 crore in 2020-21, but expressed "deep concern" on the slow pace of installation of tap water connections in the state.

There has been a over four-fold increase in the grant to the state, the government said.

In Kerala, at the time of the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), out of 67.14 lakh households, only 16.64 lakh (24.78 per cent) households had tap water supply, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

"The Union government has increased the central grant to Kerala under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 to Rs 1,804.59 crore, which was Rs 404.24 crore in 2020-21. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while approving this more than four-fold increase in allocation has assured full assistance to the state for making provision of tap water supply in every rural home by 2023," the statement said

In the last 22 months, 6.36 lakh households in the state have been provided tap water connections. Thus, now 23 lakh households (34.26 per cent) in Kerala have provision of tap water supply, it said.

However, the increase in tap water supply coverage in the state has been less than 10 per cent against the national average of 22 per cent.

Currently, in Kerala there are still 44.14 lakh households without provision of tap water supply, the statement.

Under the JJM, the state government has planned to provide tap water connections to 29.37 lakh households in 2021-22, 6.68 lakh in 2022-23 and 5.54 lakh in 2023-24 to achieve the goal of every household with assured tap water supply.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has expressed its “deep concern about the very slow pace of implementation as only 4.04 lakh households were provided tap water connections in 2020-21”, the statement said.

Union Minister Shekhawat has written a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to review the JJM in the state every month to expedite planning, approval of schemes, tendering process and implementation of water supply schemes, it said.

In 2020-21, Rs 404.24 crore central grant was released to Kerala but the state could draw only Rs 303.14 crore, and surrendered Rs 101.06 crore meant for tap water supply in rural areas, the statement said.

This year with central allocation of Rs 1,804.59 crore, unspent balance of Rs 40.07 crore and short fall and matching state's share of Rs 1,844.66 crore, Kerala has an assured availability of Rs 3,689.32 crore under the JJM for water supply work in 2021-22, it said.

In his letter to the chief minister, the Union minister hoped that this enhanced allocation will enable the state to expedite the implementation to achieve various planned activities under JJM to provide tap water connection to every household in rural areas, the statement said.

