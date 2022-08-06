By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Central government has increased the strength of the Madhya Pradesh Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Cadre to 459 from 439-- an enhancement of 20 more posts compared to the previous authorised strength.

Also Read | Punjab: Only 53% Babies Breastfed Within One Hour of Birth, Say Doctors.

As per the new sanctioned strength, the total number of senior duty posts will be 249, followed by 99 posts for the Central deputation reserve (not exceeding 40 per cent of senior duty posts), 62 for state deputation (number exceeding 25 per cent of senior duty posts), eight for training reserve (not exceeding 3.5 per cent of senior duty posts), and 41 for leave reserve and junior posts reserve (not exceeding 16.5 per cent of senior duty posts).

A total of 139 posts will be filled by promotion under Rule 8 of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 while 320 posts will be filled up by Direct Recruitment.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema Appears in Court Over Rioting Case.

Ministry of Personnel took the decision in consultation with the Madhya Pradesh government and the announcement was made through a notification published in a gazette notification dated August 5 (Friday).

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the All Indian Service Act, 1951 (61 of 1951), read with sub-rules (1) and (2) of rule 4 of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the Central Government, in consultation with the government of Madhya Pradesh, hereby makes the regulations further to amend the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations 1955," reads the notification.

"These regulations may be called the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Third Amendment Regulations, 2022. They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazettee," official data said.

In the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955, the Senior Duty Posts in Madhya Pradesh government include one Chief Secretary; one President, Board of Revenue; one Director General RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration;one Chairman, Board of Secondary Education; one Vice Chairman, Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA); one Agriculture Production Commissioner, and one Chairman MP Professional Examination Board.

Besides, other Senior Duty Posts in the Madhya Pradesh government comprises 25 Principal Secretary, and one each Administrative Member of Board of Revenue, Development Commissioner, Chief Electoral Officer, Environment Commissioner, Principal Resident Commissioner MP Bhavan (New Delhi), Principal Secretary of Governor and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister.

Apart from that, there is a posts of 10 Divisional Commissioners; 15 Secretary government of MP; three Member Board of Revenue; and one each posts of Commissioner Commercial Taxes; Commissioner Land Records and Settlements; Registrar Co-operative Societies; Director RCVP, Noronha Academy of Administration; Commissioner, MSME; Labour Commissioner, Indore; Commissioner Women and Child Development; Secretary, Lokayukta, MP; Inspector General of Registration and Supdt. of Stamps; Excise Commissioner; and Commissioner Tribal Development.

Commissioner, Scheduled Caste Welfare; Commissioner, Backward Classes Welfare; Commissioner Public Instructions, Commissioner, Higher Education, Commissioner, Health Services; Commissioner, Treasuries and Accounts; Commissioner, Public Relations; Commissioner-Cum-Director, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection; Commissioner Agriculture Marketing; Commissioner-Cum-Director, Institutional Finance; Commissioner, Field, NVDA, Indore; and Member Secretary, State Planning Board are among other Senior Duty Posts under Madhya Pradesh government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)