New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States of America to jointly realise a satellite mission named 'NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)' for scientific studies of Earth, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

The minister gave the details of the upcoming ISRO space missions planned for 2022 in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Film Tourism Promotion Policy 2022.

He also informed that Government intends to establish more research centres in the country to support the research of ISRO.

Singh said that the existing Space Technology Incubation Centre, Regional Academic Centre for space will get a grant of Rs 200 lakhs per year maximum and new proposed cells also will adopt the same guidelines.

Also Read | QS World University Rankings 2022: IIT-Delhi’s Electrical Engineering Programme Ranked 56th Globally.

"Government pursues collaborative projects with foreign space research organizations with the objectives of enhancing the capacity of the Indian space programme for advancing programmatic priorities, augmenting space science and earth observation database, widening ground station networks, bettering products and services through joint experiments and creating platforms for inflow of expertise," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)