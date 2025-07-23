New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): With the aim of promoting sports and providing facilities and welfare measures for sports persons, the Centre is expected to introduce the much-awaited National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the third day of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the list of business published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandviya is expected to move both the bills in the House today.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Booked for Assaulting Female Receptionist at Kalyan's Private Clinic.

The bill aims to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for related matters.

Officials have earlier stated that the National Sports Governance Bill is aimed at addressing issues such as recurring litigation over National Sports Federations (NSFs) elections and athlete selections, lack of a dedicated dispute resolution forum, inadequate athlete representation in federations, gender imbalance in sports leadership, and absence of a uniform electoral process across federations.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Govt Officer Accuses Husband of Installing Spy Cameras in Bedroom to Record Her Private Moments; Cops Launch Probe.

The introduction of the bill also comes as part of the Centre's broader efforts to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Several other nations have also expressed their interest to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in hosting the event.

The bill also comes amid efforts to promote sports among the general public through various initiatives like Khelo India. India also hopes to increase its medal tally in future Olympic games.

Notably, according to sources in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the proposed bill will bring the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under its ambit.

"BCCI will come under the ambit of sports bill and all federations will follow the regulations," a source said.

On June 17, Union Minister Mandviya had outlined India's strategy to emerge among the top medal-winning nations at the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

At a Khelo Bharat Conclave, representatives of the National Sports Federations, Paralympic Committee of India, Indian Olympic Association, institutions, top corporate houses and the who's who of Indian sports administration took part in a day-long brainstorming session aimed at making India a global power by 2047, according to a statement by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The interactive conclave covered several key pillars enshrined in the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 (sports policy). Among them, critical discussions were held on the importance of good governance and the upcoming Bill that will be tabled in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 21.

Towards a Viksit Bharat, the sports ministry is focusing on a three-layered structure integrated talent development pyramid starting with schools and converging at the proposed Olympic Training Centres. The government has already outlined a five-year plan (2026-27 to 2030-31) starting with residential sports school involving more than 16500 school goers who will have the opportunity to reach the intermediate level (6500-plus) and then graduate to the elite division that will cater to more than 1300 potential international medal winners. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)