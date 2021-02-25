Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over the talks between India and Pakistan over the issue of a ceasefire violation across the Line of Control (LoC), the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the central government makes "flip flop policies".

"I have been saying this from the beginning that Modi Government's policies are flip-flop policies. The recent agreement on ceasefire violation is a clear example of the Modi Government's flip-flop policy. I would like to ask Modi under whose pressure has he taken this decision. Was it under the pressure of the USA or China?" Owaisi told ANI.

"He must explain this discussion and decision to the people of the nation. If not, at least to the people living in the disputed areas like Kashmir," added Owaisi.

Earlier today India and Pakistan issued a joint statement stating that they have agreed to discussions regarding establishing a mechanism for hotline contact among both nations. Both sides also agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) starting from February 25.

Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Informed sources said India sees the ceasefire as a positive move but will test and verify. New Delhi will watch closely whether cross-border acts of terrorism have really come down after the ceasefire.

Sources say if the commitment is kept, it will augur well for the people living along LoC who face incessant attacks of rockets and mortar shells during ceasefire violations. (ANI)

